15,301 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RFEU opened at $76.93 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

