15,467 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Encore Wire by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 47.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $128.48 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

