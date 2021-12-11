$157.14 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post sales of $157.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Marcus reported sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 328.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $446.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $736.05 million, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $752.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marcus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Marcus by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $565.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.80. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.