180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO James N. Woody Acquires 12,500 Shares

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO James N. Woody bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $53,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

