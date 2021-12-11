$188.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post sales of $188.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.50 million and the highest is $189.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 412,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 37.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

