1MillionNFTs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $536,819.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $129,360.53 and $536,819.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08256683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.09 or 1.00140744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002765 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

