1Spatial (LON:SPA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.93) price target on the stock.

Shares of SPA stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. 1Spatial has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.90 ($0.73). The stock has a market cap of £54.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

