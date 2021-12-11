1Spatial (LON:SPA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.93) price target on the stock.
Shares of SPA stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. 1Spatial has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.90 ($0.73). The stock has a market cap of £54.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.
About 1Spatial
