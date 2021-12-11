$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

IFF stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.