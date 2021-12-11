$20.34 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce $20.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $23.32 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $76.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FCEL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. 17,839,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,920,572. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

