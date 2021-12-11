$20.34 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce $20.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $23.32 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $76.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FCEL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. 17,839,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,920,572. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.