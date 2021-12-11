2,216 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

