237,350 Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Separately, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHCR stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

