25,422 Shares in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NHTC opened at $6.86 on Friday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.50.
Natural Health Trends Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
