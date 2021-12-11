30,500 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $5.58 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BITF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

