3,056 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

