31,897 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 863,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,969 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,387,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USXF stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.