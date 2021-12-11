32,116 Shares in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Intelligent Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 38.6% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 49.4% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 42.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INS stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $359.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

