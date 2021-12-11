3,656 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

