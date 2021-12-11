4,069 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

