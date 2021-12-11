$41.06 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report sales of $41.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $148.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.54 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $157.54 million to $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OESX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. 268,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.24.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

