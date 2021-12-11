$477.75 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post sales of $477.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.10 million and the highest is $488.40 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $561.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.64 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

