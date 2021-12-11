5,157 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

CIEN stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

