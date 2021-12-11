54,038 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in CSX by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

