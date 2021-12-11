54,038 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

