61,153 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.39 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.