7,409 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,917.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 48,290 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

ONEY stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.