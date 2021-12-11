79,102 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FJUL. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUL opened at $36.30 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

