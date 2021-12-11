7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of 7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,587,880 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

