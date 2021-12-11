$88.81 Million in Sales Expected for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will announce sales of $88.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the highest is $88.82 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $345.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million.

NABL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

N-able stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $30,773,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

