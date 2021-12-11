983 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $113.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

