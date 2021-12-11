A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Benjamin A. Otchere Sells 1,905 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

