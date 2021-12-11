Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:AWP opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
