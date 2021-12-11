Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:AWP opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

