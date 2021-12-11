Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACP stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

