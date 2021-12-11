Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 11th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 358,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,184. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

