Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,222,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,126. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $51.08.
In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.