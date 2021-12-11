Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,222,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,126. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $51.08.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

