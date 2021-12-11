ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.