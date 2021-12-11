Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Acuity Brands worth $24,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYI opened at $200.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.48 and its 200-day moving average is $188.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

