Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 633,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

