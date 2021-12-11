Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $654.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

