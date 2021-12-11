Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce $56.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $205.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 456,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,305. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $569.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 in the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 357,312 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.