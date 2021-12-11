Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $2.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 1,290,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,527. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

