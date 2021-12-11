Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $23.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. 269,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,961. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,175 shares of company stock worth $3,270,636 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $19,136,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.