Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $254,315.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $254,315.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,419.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.48 or 0.08309547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00315694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00937072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077633 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00401221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.00279458 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

