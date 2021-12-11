AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 435 ($5.77) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.04) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.57) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.09) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 394.17 ($5.23).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 373 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.46). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 414.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,318,568.86).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

