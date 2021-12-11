Akroma (AKA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,396.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Akroma has a total market cap of $302,059.33 and $1,396.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded up 145.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.52 or 0.08225083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00076636 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.