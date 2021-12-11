Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $227.05 million and $18.15 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00339097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00139622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002859 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

