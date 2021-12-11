Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) vs. Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Financial Review

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and Aedifica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 9.19% 2.81% 1.55% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Aedifica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 5.75 $5.60 million $0.42 57.62 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Aedifica on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

