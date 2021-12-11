Alpaca Finance Market Cap Achieves $77.00 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $77.00 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.04 or 0.08244442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,543.68 or 0.99953042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.