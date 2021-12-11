Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

SHY stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.48 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

