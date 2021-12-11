Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,368 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $241,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $205.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

