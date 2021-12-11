Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $9.98 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $169.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

